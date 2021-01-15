Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $452,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,627. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -176.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

