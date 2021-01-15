Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,753. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $84.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.