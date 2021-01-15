Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 368,066 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,066 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.