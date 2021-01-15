AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 254467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACQ. Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.32 million and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.03.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400002 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

