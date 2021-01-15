Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.02 and last traded at $102.88. Approximately 552,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 668,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autohome by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 152.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

