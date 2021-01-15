AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 98,921 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AN opened at $75.89 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AutoNation by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

