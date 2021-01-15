Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $346,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

