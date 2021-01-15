Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.90

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 39,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.