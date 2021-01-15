Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Avista by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avista by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Avista by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

