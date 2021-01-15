Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avnet were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

