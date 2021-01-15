Avondale Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,500 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 454.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 76.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 130.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $49.35. 32,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,659. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

