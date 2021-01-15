Avondale Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,503.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.66. 1,005,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

