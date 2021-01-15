Avondale Wealth Management Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,895,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 287,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,579. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

