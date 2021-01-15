Avondale Wealth Management Reduces Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,347. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion and a PE ratio of -116.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

