AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXAHY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.