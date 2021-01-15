AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.20 ($28.47) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.93 ($26.98).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €20.05 ($23.58) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.83 and its 200-day moving average is €17.73.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

