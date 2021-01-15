Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.74 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.32 EPS.

ACLS opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.