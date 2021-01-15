Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,828,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,478,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 16.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ayro by 11,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ayro during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.