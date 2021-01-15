Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 64,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Azul by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Azul by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

