B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.39 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.18-6.38 EPS.

RILY opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 226,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

