B. Riley Increases Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $30.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,296. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

