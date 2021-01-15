B. Riley Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $11.50

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

