B. Riley Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $45.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $944.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 239.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

