B. Riley Raises Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $40.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $34.50 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.