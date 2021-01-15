B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Edap Tms in a report released on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

