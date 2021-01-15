Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 9,538,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378,451. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,045,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,559,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,094,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 337,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

