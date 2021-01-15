Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 36,509,617 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 32,978,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

