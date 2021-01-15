Bank of America Begins Coverage on BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of BYSI opened at $12.95 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

