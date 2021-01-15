Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,843,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 48,238,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

