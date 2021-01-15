Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

