Bank of America Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,782 shares of company stock worth $11,812,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.