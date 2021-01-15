Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.64.

OTCMKTS WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

