Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $38,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

