Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

