Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$102.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.60.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$99.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.