Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Santander upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.86 during trading on Friday. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
