Barclays Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) a €135.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.38 ($134.57).

SU opened at €124.50 ($146.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.90. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

