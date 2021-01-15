Barclays Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.58. 87,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

