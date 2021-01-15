Barclays Increases Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $20.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welbilt by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after buying an additional 308,710 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 375,582 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 778.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,147,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 271,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 559,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

