Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

