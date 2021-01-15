Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. 246,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

