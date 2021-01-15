Barclays Upgrades Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Equal Weight

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

