Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 464.0 days.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$8.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.89.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.