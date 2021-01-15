Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $14.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE:AMG opened at $110.91 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

