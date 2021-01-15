Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

