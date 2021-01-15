BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.03 ($77.68).

Shares of BAS traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €68.10 ($80.12). 2,127,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.98. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

