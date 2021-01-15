Bay Rivers Group Has $3.23 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 2.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.75. The stock had a trading volume of 477,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,779. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

