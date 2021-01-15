Bay Rivers Group Has $851,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $838.31. 989,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The company has a market capitalization of $794.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.85, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $677.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $100,532,556. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

