Bay Rivers Group Sells 1,200 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bay Rivers Group reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

