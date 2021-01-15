Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) (FRA:BMW3) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) (FRA:BMW3) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.50 ($62.94) and last traded at €53.80 ($63.29). Approximately 57,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.65 ($64.29).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.35.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

